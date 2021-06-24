ATHEX: Red-letter day for Lamda and Alpha on Friday

Athinon Avenue had another mixed session on Thursday that closed with a slight decline for all its main indexes even though the majority of stocks headed higher. Turnover was the highest so far this week, but still left much to be desired. The focus of investor attention on Friday will be on Lamda Development and Alpha Bank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 909.84 points, shedding just 0.05% from Wednesday’s 910.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.09% to close at 2,199.28 points.

The banks index declined 0.21%, as National lost 1.07% and Piraeus fell 0.79%, though Alpha earned 0.62%. Lamda advanced 2.34%.

Friday is an important day for Lamda and Alpha, as the former will complete the financial transaction for Elliniko and, until this afternoon, the latter is offering investors the chance to enjoy priority rights in its share capital increase next week.

In total 49 stocks reported gains, 45 posted losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €44.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.40% to close at 65.44 points.