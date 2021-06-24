heatwave-is-test-for-national-grid

The heatwave that has struck the entire country is also testing the strength of the national grid.

The constant use of air conditioning systems since Tuesday has led to a surge in power demand, and the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has already recruited some lignite-fired plants that have resumed operation on an emergency basis.

The worries about the stability of the transmission system are not only related to the fact that four Public Power Corporation (PPC) lignite plants have been withdrawn in the context of the decarbonization program, but also to the insufficient input from renewable energy sources, due to low winds. Still, compared to the February blizzard, the reliability of the grid has been strengthened as the Koumoundourou high-voltage center has been enhanced over the last few days.

Since June 10, ADMIE has asked private producers and PPC to ensure the availability of their production units throughout the summer, as well as to take increased care and remain alert so the system can meet the challenges, as due to the pandemic the necessary maintenance work has been less than optimal.