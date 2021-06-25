ECONOMY

Turkey to continue anti-inflationary measures to year-end

turkey-to-continue-anti-inflationary-measures-to-year-end
[Reuters]

Turkey will keep a tax on alcohol and tobacco products unchanged until the end of the year, under a decree published in the Official Gazette on Friday, extending a practice that helps ease some upward pressure on inflation.

The fixed tax amount of the special consumption tax was kept unchanged in January from the level set in July 2020, as Turkey works to bring down inflation which has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years. [Reuters]

Turkey Economy
