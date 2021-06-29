car-rental-startup-raises-50-mln-euros-in-funding-round

Greek startup FlexCar announced it has raised 50 million euros from international and Greek investment funds as well as foreign institutionals, which will help it expand its activity in flexible car leasing (“car as a service”).

Its platform allows individual customers and enterprises to lease a vehicle for as long as they like, paying only a monthly fee that includes everything from road tax and insurance to repairs and tires, with the exception of fuel.

Participants in this funding round were Greek funds VentureFriends and Uni.fund, and international peers Seaya Ventures and Frontline Ventures. FlexCar was founded in Greece in 2018.