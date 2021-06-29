vodafone-deal-with-grid-telecom

Vodafone Greece and Grid Telecom – a 100% subsidiary of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) – have signed a 20-year framework agreement for the exchange and mutual concession of their fiber-optic networks.

The deal will allow both parties to utilize further sections of their core networks to provide their customers with more choices and to support new investment in digital infrastructure.

For Grid Telecom, set up in 2019 as ADMIE’s vehicle into the telecommunications market, this new cooperation is another step toward the optimum use of the broadband infrastructure it is developing via its transmission network. This year it will be able to offer super high-speed capacity services in major cities through the dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) network it is developing. Its fiberoptic network currently runs to 4,000 kilometers and will double in the coming years.

Access to Grid Telecom’s network will offer Vodafone the chance to speed up its new 600-million-euro investment program for the creation of modern digital services and infrastructure across Greece with new-generation networks such as 5G and FTTH, and underwater cables in the Aegean and Ionian seas.