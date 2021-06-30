ECONOMY

EU approves 8-mln-euro plan to support film distributors, cinemas

The European Commission on Wednesday approved an 8-million-euro Greek program for the support of movie distributors and cinemas hit by the pandemic and the restrictive measures imposed by the Greek government to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. 

The program was approved on the basis of a temporary framework of state subsidies. 

The measure will deal with the beneficiaries’ losses in October-December 2020 due to the closure of cinemas.

EU Film
