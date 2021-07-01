skaramangas-tender-to-be-extended-on-increased-interest

The tender for Skaramangas Shipyards, scheduled for July 7, is likely to be postponed until the end of July, as the special administrator conducting it has received a number of requests from foreign investment groups that have appeared in the process, sources say.

Despite the impression created of strong investment interest only by the Pyletech group, the same sources say there are two more candidates that are considering participating: They are the British shipyards of the Babcock International Group and Italian company Fincantieri.

Two more candidate investors are said to be in talks between themselves and with the above groups.