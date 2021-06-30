piraeus-port-authority-ceo-meets-with-asean-committee-envoys

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) Deputy CEO Captain Weng Lin met with a diplomatic delegation of the Asean Committee in Athens (ACAT) at the port authority’s headquarters on Tuesday, it was reported on Wednesday.

The delegation’s members were briefed on the upgraded role and strategic importance of the port of Piraeus for the sectors of trade and tourism at European and global level, while potential synergies between PPA and ACAT were also discussed.

ACAT was represented by the ambassadors of Indonesia Ferry Adamhar, Philippines Giovanni E. Palec, Vietnam Le Hong Truong, and also by Charge d’ Affaires of Thailand Pornsith Pibulnakarintr.

[ANA-MPA]