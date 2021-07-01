ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Delta Airlines resumes link between Atlanta and Athens on Friday

delta-airlines-resumes-link-between-atlanta-and-athens-on-friday

As of Friday, travelers will be able to fly directly between Atlanta, Georgia and Athens, Greece for the first time in 10 years, as Delta Airlines is launching its daily service from its main hub to the Greek capital.

Delta is also continuing the New York (JFK) – Athens service it resumed in May, when Greece became one of the first countries in Europe to open its borders for inoculated American citizens.

The increase in services to Greece has come in response to passenger demand in the US, the carrier’s officials say.

Flights to Athens are on Airbus A330-300 aircraft and are combined with domestic US flights to and from another 150 cities across the country.

Transport Tourism
