greek-fish-producers-eyeing-chinese-market

Four decades after the introduction of aquaculture in Greece, the country is now a market leader in fish farming in the European Union and is actively exploring opportunities to sell its fishery products in China, Yannis Pelekanakis, European affairs manager of the Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (HAPO), has said.

“In terms of total aquaculture production [mussels and fish], Greece ranks fourth in the EU by volume and second by value,” Pelekanakis told Xinhua, citing figures published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

“When it comes to fish farming – mainly sea bass and sea bream – Greece ranks first in both volume and value terms, since it accounts for about 60% of all bass and bream produced in the EU,” he said.

In recent years, 110,000-120,000 tons of bass and bream have been produced in Greece annually.

Last year, despite the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, production reached 120,000 tons, valued at 545 million euros, and these figures are expected to rise in the coming years.

HAPO’s expectation is to reach 170,000 tons by the end of 2030, Pelekanakis said. [Xinhua]