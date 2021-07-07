hellenic-cables-to-supply-underwater-cables-for-croatian-operator

Hellenic Cables signed a contract with major Croatian contractor Koncar Group for the supply of submarine cables to be used in the Adriatic Sea, the company said on Tuesday.

The Greek company, which is the cable segment of Cenergy Holdings, will supply 12 km of 110 kV submarine cables, accessories and related services, as part of a project by the Croatian Transmission System Operator for the replacement of existing outdated cable lines in the Adriatic Sea.

“We are very proud that together with Koncar Group we are part of this key project in Croatia, which is one more step towards the country’s green energy transition,” said Cenergy Holdings & Hellenic Cables CEO Alexios Alexiou.

Production of these cables will start in 2021 and is expected to be completed by February 2022, at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth. [ANA-MPA]