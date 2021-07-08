tourism-bolstered-hirings-in-june

The peculiar and gradual start to this tourism season in Greece resulted in the creation of 73,502 jobs in June, which was 35,954 more than in June 2020, when the country emerged from its first lockdown.

According to the official figures of the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database, 250,610 jobs were created in the first half of the year, which generates some hope concerning the sustainment of employment after the end of the state support measures and regarding the effort by businesses to operate without subsidies. That figure dwarfs the 43,394 jobs created in the same period last year, but falls short in comparison with the 296,466 jobs created in January-June 2019.

The 73,502 job surplus made last month the best June of the last 20 years, although the layoff restrictions imposed during the lockdowns to protect workers remain in place.

Tourism made the difference in the market, as accommodation accounted for 50,157 new jobs and food service for another 43,950. The end of the academic year predictably meant that education endured a job deficit of 56,174 last month.