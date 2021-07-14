Food service to pay 100% of July rent

Although Finance Minister Christos Staikouras has made it clear that food service enterprises must pay their rent in full to their landlords as of this month, many professionals in the sector are citing various excuses for not doing so. They even claim they expect an upcoming ministry decision to say that they will continue to get government help with their payments.

That decision will spell out the only sectors that will continue to enjoy full exemption from rental payment this month. Ministry officials say the clause will be submitted to Parliament over the next few days, with the formal decision to be issued by the end of the month. This means many landlords may have to wait until early August to collect July rents.

According to announcements, it is only enterprises involved in culture and sports (including gyms) and the organization of events and exhibitions, amusement parks and companies that have remained shut this month on government orders that will continue to pay no rent. Consequently companies in food service, tourism and transport, which were spared having to pay rent for June, will this month have to pay in full.