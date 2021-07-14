ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Bidders await result of biggest concession tender in years

bidders-await-result-of-biggest-concession-tender-in-years

The two consortiums bidding for the concession of Egnatia Odos, the highway that runs across northern Greece, are eagerly waiting for Thursday’s opening of the binding financial offers submitted.

The selected bidder will undertake the biggest concession project of the last few years, with market sources estimating that the bids for the operation of the 657-kilometer road will come close to – or even exceed – 1 billion euros.

The state asset utilization fund, TAIPED, is expected to ask for a second round of bids if the two submitted are within 15% of each other, which will also mean a further delay in the completion of the process.

Privatizations
READ MORE
marina-tower-plan-unveiled-images-amp-038-video
PROPERTY

Marina Tower plan unveiled (images & video)

skaramangas-tender-to-be-extended-on-increased-interest
PRIVATIZATION

Skaramangas tender to be extended on increased interest

pm-hails-elliniko-development-deal
ECONOMY

PM hails Elliniko development deal

elliniko-finally-passes-on-to-lamda-development
PRIVATIZATION

Elliniko finally passes on to Lamda Development

lamda-acquires-rights-over-former-athens-airport-site
ECONOMY

Lamda acquires rights over former Athens airport site

first-major-elliniko-deal-drops
PRIVATIZATION

First major Elliniko deal drops