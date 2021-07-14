bidders-await-result-of-biggest-concession-tender-in-years

The two consortiums bidding for the concession of Egnatia Odos, the highway that runs across northern Greece, are eagerly waiting for Thursday’s opening of the binding financial offers submitted.

The selected bidder will undertake the biggest concession project of the last few years, with market sources estimating that the bids for the operation of the 657-kilometer road will come close to – or even exceed – 1 billion euros.

The state asset utilization fund, TAIPED, is expected to ask for a second round of bids if the two submitted are within 15% of each other, which will also mean a further delay in the completion of the process.