Japanese ambassador tours Piraeus with OLP’s deputy CEO

Japan’s Ambassador to Greece Νakayama Yasunori was briefed by Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) Deputy CEO Captain Weng Lin on the significant investments being implemented at Greece’s main port, during a visit to OLP headquarters on Tuesday.

Yasunori, accompanied by representatives of Japanese companies, was also given a tour of Piraeus port.

Captain Weng thanked the ambassador for his visit, and stressed the significance of such meetings for the port of Piraeus, which, he said, plays a major role at both the European and global level.

