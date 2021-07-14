japanese-ambassador-tours-piraeus-with-olp-s-deputy-ceo

Japan’s Ambassador to Greece Νakayama Yasunori was briefed by Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) Deputy CEO Captain Weng Lin on the significant investments being implemented at Greece’s main port, during a visit to OLP headquarters on Tuesday.

Yasunori, accompanied by representatives of Japanese companies, was also given a tour of Piraeus port.

Captain Weng thanked the ambassador for his visit, and stressed the significance of such meetings for the port of Piraeus, which, he said, plays a major role at both the European and global level.