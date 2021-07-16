ATHEX: Lamda helps benchmark post a rise

Elliniko project contractor Lamda Development led the way at Athinon Avenue on Friday, carrying blue chips and the benchmark to small gains in a session that mitigated the drop in the third consecutive week of losses on the local bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 866.81 points, adding 0.35% to Thursday’s 863.78 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.85%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.25% to end at 2,081.33 points, and the banks index climbed 0.50%.

Lamda jumped 6.38% after its deal with Piraeus Bank for the lender to acquire 40,000 square meters at Elliniko. Piraeus only advanced 0.29%.

Hellenic Petroleum grew 2.46%, GEK Terna earned 2.34% and Aegean Airlines rose 1.96%, as Coca-Cola HBC parted with 1.55% and ElvalHalcor eased 1.44%.

In total 68 stocks posted gains, 35 took losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last nine sessions, amounting to 37.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €46 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.21% to close at 65.87 points.