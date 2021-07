Capital Link Greece, in partnership with Citi, is organizing a webinar in the context of its Market Insights Series, titled ”Investment Opportunities in Greece – A New Era.”

It will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Greek time, featuring Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis in a one-on-one 45-minute discussion with Citi’s vice chairman for banking, Jay Collins.

To find out more and register, visit www.capitallink.com.