minister-in-agrifood-talks-with-qatari-envoy

Agricultural Development and Food Minister Spilios Livanos met on Friday with Qatar’s ambassador in Athens, Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama, to discuss agrifood collaboration.

Livanos discussed Greece’s strategic plan for the sector, and pointed out sectors of possible collaboration.

“There was a joint commitment to increase bilateral trade of agricultural products and foods, responding to Greece’s exporting abilities and Qatar’s consumer needs in imports,” a ministry announcement said.

The Qatari ambassador said he would forward a full list of products that Qatar needs to import, and invited Greece to participate in the International Expo Food Conference to be held in Qatar in 2023.