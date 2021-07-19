codification-project-for-all-social-security-legislation

The government posted a draft plan on Friday of an international open competition for the codification of all laws related to Greek social security insurance and pensions.

It will remain online for comments until July 31. The Labor and Social Affairs Ministry said that the plan to codify the legislation is part of the Unified Government Policy Plan that was approved by the cabinet last December.

In its statement, the ministry added that the initial budget is at 424,550 euros for 10 months. Its purpose is to collect all regulations and acts that the General Secretariat of Social Security is responsible for, including contributions and payouts of all Greek funds, sectors and agencies involved in issuing main and supplementary pensions that have been incorporated in the e-EFKA unified insurance and pension platform.

The codification will also use a draft plan for a codification drawn up in 2015. “Insurance regulations were always among the most labyrinthine and complicated aspects of our legislation,” the ministry said.

The codification will help prune useless regulations and simplify them “to help the public administration handle insurance issues – including issuing pensions – as well as those insured,” it added.