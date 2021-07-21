3rd-balkan-forum-at-thessaloniki-on-september-24-25

The 3rd Balkan Forum will be held in the city of Thessaloniki on September 24-25, it was announced on Tuesday.

This year the forum will aim to capture the current level of economic, cultural, technological and environmental aspects of the various collaborations in the Balkans, and its thematic title is “The sustainable development of the Balkans in the post-Covid era.”

Chambers of commerce, investments groups, energy providers as well as highway and railway construction companies are among those participating in this year’s forum.

The event will be held at the Thessaloniki International Fair’s “Ioannis Vellidis” Congress Centre and is organized by the Ministry of the Interior’s Macedonia & Thrace department, in the context of Greece’s presidency of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

[ANA-MPA]