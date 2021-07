The Greek Finance Ministry lowered the value-added tax for e-books and audio books to 6% from 24%, following a recommendation by the Ministry of Culture.

The decision was included in an amendment to the VAT Code, effective on the date of publication in the Government Gazette on July 18.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the reduction was an incentive to boost sales of these books, and was also was a long-standing demand of the sector.

[ANA-MPA]