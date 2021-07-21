draft-law-digitizing-land-registry-submitted-to-mps

As part of the effort to simplify cadastral procedures, a bill was submitted to Parliament on Wednesday titled “Modernization of the Greek Land Registry, new digital services and strengthening digital governance.”

Apart from simplifying procedures, the new bill will unblock the purchase and sale of properties with unresolved issues, so that any interested third party is informed about the dispute, which will be examined by a competent committee. It also introduces, among other services, the Electronic Property Transfer File, with more than 17 certificates provided digitally.

Moreover, the bill also adds new digital services to the gov.gr platform, such as myAuto and Audit-Car, for owners and monitors, which will provide all the details of a vehicle (date of issue and revocation of registration, payment of fees, period of insurance coverage, etc). MyPhoto will be for sending photographs or signatures to public bodies.