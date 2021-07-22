ECONOMY ENERGY

Wind power capacity increased 6.3% in year’s first half

wind-power-capacity-increased-6-3-in-year-s-first-half
[Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

An additional 6.3% was added to the country’s wind power capacity in the first half of 2021, thanks to the sector’s local leaders Terna Energy, Ellaktor, Mytilineos, Public Power Corporation and Motor Oil, and European peers Enel Green Power, EREN, Iberdrola Rokas and EDF, according to the industry’s association (ELETAEN).

A total of 97 new wind turbines were added in January-June 2021 with a total power of 260.5 megawatts, corresponding to investments of about 260 million euros.

The total capacity of wind power in Greece amounted to 4,374 MW, with another 562 MW under construction and set for connection by end-2022.

Energy
READ MORE
last-power-supply-deal-between-ppc-mytilineos-signed
ECONOMY

Last power supply deal between PPC, Mytilineos signed

two-binding-offers-for-depa-infrastructure
ECONOMY

Two binding offers for DEPA Infrastructure

ppc-raises-500-million-euros-with-seven-year-bond-issue
ECONOMY

PPC raises 500 million euros with seven-year bond issue

A picture taken at grid operator DEDDIE’s headquarters in Kryoneri, eastern Attica. [InTime News]
ECONOMY

Waste management bill has power network provisions

ppc-set-to-tap-market
ECONOMY

PPC set to tap market

Greece's Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and North Macedonia's Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi are seen at the singing of a deal for the construction of a natural gas interconnector. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]
ECONOMY

Greece, North Macedonia sign deal for construction of natgas interconnector