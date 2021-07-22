Wind power capacity increased 6.3% in year’s first half

An additional 6.3% was added to the country’s wind power capacity in the first half of 2021, thanks to the sector’s local leaders Terna Energy, Ellaktor, Mytilineos, Public Power Corporation and Motor Oil, and European peers Enel Green Power, EREN, Iberdrola Rokas and EDF, according to the industry’s association (ELETAEN).

A total of 97 new wind turbines were added in January-June 2021 with a total power of 260.5 megawatts, corresponding to investments of about 260 million euros.

The total capacity of wind power in Greece amounted to 4,374 MW, with another 562 MW under construction and set for connection by end-2022.