ncl-s-cruises-return-with-extra-emphasis-on-greece

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) marked its highly-anticipated cruise comeback with a double debut on Sunday: Norwegian Jade was not only the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests after 500 days, she also made NCL history as the first vessel to homeport in Piraeus.

“We are overjoyed to welcome Norwegian Jade and her guests,’ said Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis. ‘The planned itineraries will offer unique experiences that combine our rich history, bustling culture and famous gastronomy.”

NCL also announced the addition of Katakolo in what is the first time it has added a secondary homeport in Greece.