ECONOMY

Theoharis: Next four weeks crucial for tourism

theoharis-next-four-weeks-crucial-for-tourism
[InTime News]

Τhe next four weeks are crucial for Greek tourism, Minister Haris Theoharis stressed in comments to state radio ERT on Tuesday, expressing the hope that this year will be successful and also for the economy.

The Tourism Ministry’s biggest concern is the spread of the virus inside and outside the country, he said.

Germany has already labeled Spain ”red” and is imposing quarantine on people returning from there, and based on such developments, Theoharis again appealed to the public to get vaccinated.

Tourist flows are satisfactory so far, he said, once again avoiding comment on tourist arrivals and revenues levels in comparison with 2019.

Tourism
READ MORE
ncl-s-cruises-return-with-extra-emphasis-on-greece
TOURISM

NCL’s cruises return with extra emphasis on Greece

tourism-faring-better-than-expected-so-far
TOURISM

Tourism faring better than expected so far

Tourists are seen in front of closed shops and restaurants in Mykonos town as Greece banned music in restaurants and bars and imposed a nighttime curfew on Mykonos island, July 18. [Reuters]
ANALYSIS

Greek tourism faces tense ‘summer of patience’

surge-in-airbnb-style-rentals
TOURISM

Surge in Airbnb-style rentals

Picture by Christos Simatos
TOURISM

Santorini voted world’s best sunset destination

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Theocharis asks Crete tourism professionals to get vaccinated