Theoharis: Next four weeks crucial for tourism

Τhe next four weeks are crucial for Greek tourism, Minister Haris Theoharis stressed in comments to state radio ERT on Tuesday, expressing the hope that this year will be successful and also for the economy.

The Tourism Ministry’s biggest concern is the spread of the virus inside and outside the country, he said.

Germany has already labeled Spain ”red” and is imposing quarantine on people returning from there, and based on such developments, Theoharis again appealed to the public to get vaccinated.

Tourist flows are satisfactory so far, he said, once again avoiding comment on tourist arrivals and revenues levels in comparison with 2019.