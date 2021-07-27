ATHEX: Index keeps approaching 900 points

The Greek bourse’s benchmark is inching back to the 900-point level, notching up a slight advance on low turnover on Tuesday, which was the sixth consecutive session of gains after the sudden sell-off recorded on July 19.

It even accomplished this progress without the support of bank stocks for one more day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 876.35 points, adding 0.74% to Monday’s 869.90 points. It is the first time in over three months that the benchmark has made it six in a row, accumulating gains of 5.18% in the process.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.69% to end up at 2,095.74 points, but the banks index contracted 0.18%.

Ellaktor jumped 3.40% and Mytilineos improved 2.80%. OTE telecom fetched 2.29% and OPAP collected 2.06%, as Eurobank declined 1.02%.

In total 66 stocks posted gains, 36 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €37.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.44% to close at 67.57 points.