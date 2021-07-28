mytilineos-on-course-for-record-profits-in-2021

January-June economic figures for the Athens-listed Mytilineos confirm that the Greek group is on course for a historic level of profits throughout 2021.

Net profits after minority rights amounted to 77 million euros, up 11% on the first half of 2020. Excluding one-off factors, net profits amounted to €81 million, up 51% on a year earlier.

Turnover came to €994 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached €156 million, both 7% higher than in January-June 2020.

This positive course in the first half of the year was helped by major improvements in the sustainable development sector.