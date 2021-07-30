pm-vows-continued-support-to-local-pharmaceutical-industry

Investment plans in the pharmaceutical sector with the injection of 1.2 billion euros through 2025 were examined in a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the representatives of the Panhellenic Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, at the Maximos Mansion, on Thursday.

“We want the best medicine at the best price. Our policy has visible results. We have supported and will continue to support the domestic pharmaceutical industry, which invests in research and innovation. We can find the position we deserve in the world market,” the prime minister underlined.

“The decision you made in 2019 to offset investment costs with the clawback paid by the pharmaceutical industry was a success and was absolutely justified. There is a huge interest in investing funds, which did not exist before. The situation in the field of investments is the best in the last decades,” added the president of the Panhellenic Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry and vice president and managing director of the ELPEN group, Theodoros Tryfon.