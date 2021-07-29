ATHEX: Familiar look to trading at the bourse

The Greek bourse picked up on Thursday where it had left off on Wednesday, with its benchmark continuing on its slow but steady course toward the 900-point level. The eighth consecutive session of gains, this time without the support of the mid-cap index, remained on low turnover terms ahead of today’s final trading day at Athinon Avenue for the month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 882.74 points, adding 0.54% to Wednesday’s 877.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.67% to end up at 2,101.47 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.39%

Banks stole the show as their index outperformed, rising 1.49%: National stood out with a 3% jump, Piraeus grew 1.77%, Alpha earned 1.62% and Eurobank edged up 0.28%.

Aegean rose 3.47% and Coca-Cola HBC increased 2.17%, as Jumbo fell 1.93%.

In total 63 stocks offered gains, 44 endured losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €43.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.28% to close at 67.73 points.