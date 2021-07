Delta Dairy, a member of the Vivartia Group, on Thursday announced the sale and transfer of a 43.2% equity stake it held in MEVGAL SA to members of the Hatzakou family for 25.863 million euros.

In an announcement, Delta said the selling price was 85% above the company’s book value recorded in Delta’s accounts.

The transaction will boost Delta’s financial position and further facilitate its investment plans.