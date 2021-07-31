National shareholders renew Mylonas’ mandate as CEO

A National Bank regular general shareholders meeting on Friday renewed the terms of the bank’s chief executive officer for another three years and approved the appointment of Gikas Hardouvelis as chairman of the board.

Addressing the meeting, bank CEO Pavlos Mylonas underlined the support offered by National to Greek enterprises and households during the pandemic, and stressed the spectacular reduction of nonperforming stock and the restructuring the bank’s portfolio.

He also referred to the progress made in digital transformation.

Mylonas said National was “strong and ready” to play a leading role in the opportunities that lie ahead for the country’s growth.