ECONOMY

National shareholders renew Mylonas’ mandate as CEO

national-shareholders-renew-mylonas-mandate-as-ceo

A National Bank regular general shareholders meeting on Friday renewed the terms of the bank’s chief executive officer for another three years and approved the appointment of Gikas Hardouvelis as chairman of the board.

Addressing the meeting, bank CEO Pavlos Mylonas underlined the support offered by National to Greek enterprises and households during the pandemic, and stressed the spectacular reduction of nonperforming stock and the restructuring the bank’s portfolio.

He also referred to the progress made in digital transformation.

Mylonas said National was “strong and ready” to play a leading role in the opportunities that lie ahead for the country’s growth.

Banking
READ MORE
deferred-tax-credit-rules-to-change
BANKING

Deferred tax credit rules to change

jp-morgan-sees-credit-expansion
BANKING

JP Morgan sees credit expansion

eurobank-obtains-stake-at-hellenic-bank-in-cyprus
BANKING

Eurobank obtains stake at Hellenic Bank in Cyprus

lenders-keep-slashing-their-branches
BANKING

Lenders keep slashing their branches

nbg-selects-dovalue-led-consortium-as-preferred-bidder
ECONOMY

NBG selects DoValue-led consortium as preferred bidder

funds-control-a-third-of-all-bank-loans
BANKING

Funds control a third of all bank loans