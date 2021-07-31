staikouras-reiterates-projection-for-strong-rebound-this-year

The Greek economy “will stage a fast and strong recovery,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday.

Speaking in Parliament during the presenting of a report on the Greek economic outlook, Staikouras said that based on current data, “achieving a goal for economic growth of 3.6% in 2021 is fully feasible, realistic and even conservative.”

He added that all the latest estimates from the Bank of Greece, the European Commission, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, credit institutions, credit rating agencies and research institutes were much more optimistic about the Greek economic recovery this year.

“The recovery seems to be strengthened by the satisfactory course of tourism and a possible extension of the tourism season, along with a gradual increase in household spending and an increase in investments,” the minister said.

Staikouras stressed that the ministry will not revise its forecasts for GDP growth in 2021, awaiting the data on GDP in the first half of the year.