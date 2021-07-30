ATHEX: July swings to gains right at the end
The benchmark of the Greek stock market completed on Friday nine consecutive sessions of growth, matching this year’s record in early April, and narrowly swinging July from a month of losses into one of gains, ending the downward slide set by May and June. That was largely courtesy of Friday’s growth of the banks index, which played a big part in the main index posting a 0.38% monthly increase.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 888.26 points, adding 0.63% to Thursday’s 882.74 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.76%.
The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.67% to end up at 2,101.47 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.02%
The banks index improved 1.72%, as Piraeus rose 4.92%, National earned 4% and Eurobank fetched 1.66%, while Alpha parted with 0.64%. PPC increased 2.38 and Mytilineos climbed 2.36%, as Titan dropped 2.21%.
In total 46 stocks saw gains, 62 registered losses and 19 stayed put.
Turnover amounted to 67.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €41.2 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.72% to 67.24 points.