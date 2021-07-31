Greeks pay dearly for the 40 lt of beer they consume each year
Every Greek citizen consumes an average of 40 liters of beer per year, for which they actually pay the highest taxes in the European Union, according to a recent study by the Tax Foundation.
EU states have to impose a special consumption tax on beer, amounting to at least 0.03 euros per 500-milliliter bottle of beer with a 5% alcohol content.
However, the data reveal that every other member-state imposes the minimum tax, whereas Greece charges a special consumption tax of €0.21 per bottle of beer, ranking it fourth among the 27 EU members.
Finland and Ireland stand at the top of the chart.