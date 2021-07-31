ECONOMY TAXATION

Greeks pay dearly for the 40 lt of beer they consume each year

greeks-pay-dearly-for-the-40-lt-of-beer-they-consume-each-year

Every Greek citizen consumes an average of 40 liters of beer per year, for which they actually pay the highest taxes in the European Union, according to a recent study by the Tax Foundation.

EU states have to impose a special consumption tax on beer, amounting to at least 0.03 euros per 500-milliliter bottle of beer with a 5% alcohol content.

However, the data reveal that every other member-state imposes the minimum tax, whereas Greece charges a special consumption tax of €0.21 per bottle of beer, ranking it fourth among the 27 EU members.

Finland and Ireland stand at the top of the chart.

