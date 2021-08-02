ECONOMY

Stocks index up for record 10th day

[InTime News]

The Athens Stock Exchange extended its rally in August’s first trading session on Monday, rising for a 10th consecutive day, a record for 2021.

The session was driven by good news about the expansion of the European Union’s manufacturing sector, Greek banks’ resilience in the face of EU stress tests and targeted investor buys of blue chips. Gains during the rally have reached nearly 7%.

The aforementioned blue chips, especially Ellaktor and banks Alpha and National, led the gains, with those three rising 8.53%, 5.36% and 3.47% respectively.

The ATHEX general index ended close to its intrasession high, at 897.45 points, up 1.03%, and turnover reached 47.05 million euros. Blue chips gained 1.23% and the ATHEX 25 closed at 2,158.94 points. Mid-caps were up 0.83% and banks led the sectoral indexes, rising 2.66%.

