government-signs-space-deal-with-amazon

Greece and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon subsidiary, on Monday signed a memorandum for the creation of a regional space hub that will, according to the parties involved, serve as a “digital incubator,” encouraging space-related research and entrepreneurship.

The hub’s operation will include two distinct actions: developing training and specialization programs for aerospace professionals, and the creation, development and distribution of databases with space-related data.

The memorandum was signed by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Cameron Brooks, director of public sector, Europe, at AWS.

The government is keen on getting the project and presenting it as proof of the country’s swift digital transformation over the past two years.