tax-filing-deadline-is-extended

The government has acknowledged problems with filing income tax returns, as well as demands by accountants and tax experts, and has pushed back the income tax filing deadline to September 10 from the previous date of August 31.

The government’s decision does not entirely satisfy the accountants, who had argued for at least a half-month extension.

Now, those who have to pay additional taxes, and who can pay them in five installments, must pay two of the installments by September 17 and the third by September 30. Property owners, who also have to pay the ENFIA property tax, must thus make up to four payments in the final three weeks of September.

“The extension was deemed necessary due to the special circumstances and to make the task of taxpayers, accountants and tax experts easier,” the Finance Ministry said yesterday.