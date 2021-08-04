ECONOMY

What recruiters need: Survey identifies top skills, capabilities

A survey in 11 Eastern European, African and Middle Eastern countries, including Greece, found that businesses seeking to hire give priority to emotional intelligence, ability to solve complex tasks, analytical thinking and innovation.

The survey also found that businesses give greater weight to issues such as equal opportunity to all, the development of needed skills and employee well-being.

Companies interview on average five people for each open position and take a month to hire.

The most prized, and difficult to get, people are in information technology, jobs with technical skills and the financial sector.

