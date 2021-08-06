turks-added-to-list-of-allowed-travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority (YPA) decided Thursday to include Turkish citizens among those allowed to travel to Greece, on proof of vaccination or a recent test for Covid-19.

The authority’s new list of allowed travelers now includes, besides arrivals from the EU and other Schengen Area countries, arrivals from Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Brunei, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, Vatican, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and the Vatican.

Greek authorities hope this will boost tourism, especially in the eastern Aegean islands.