Banks help ATHEX close over 900 pts
After two failed attempts, the Athens Stock Exchange topped 900 points Thursday for the first time since June 28 on the strength of positive half-year results by banks, especially Piraeus Bank, and selected blue chips.
The ATHEX general index closed at 903.33 points, adding 0.85%. Market analysts say the way is open for the 950-point level, provided investor interest remains high and global conditions do not take a turn for the worse.
The ATHEX 25 blue chip index grew by 0.80%, ending at 2,169.54, while mid-caps slipped 0.23%.
The bank sub-index gained 1.96%, led by Piraeus Bank (+4.15%) and the other three majors all rising.
Other big gainers included Piraeus Port Authority, Lamda Development and OTE Telecoms.
Turnover reached €56.4 million.