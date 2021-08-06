banks-help-athex-close-over-900-pts

After two failed attempts, the Athens Stock Exchange topped 900 points Thursday for the first time since June 28 on the strength of positive half-year results by banks, especially Piraeus Bank, and selected blue chips.

The ATHEX general index closed at 903.33 points, adding 0.85%. Market analysts say the way is open for the 950-point level, provided investor interest remains high and global conditions do not take a turn for the worse.

The ATHEX 25 blue chip index grew by 0.80%, ending at 2,169.54, while mid-caps slipped 0.23%.

The bank sub-index gained 1.96%, led by Piraeus Bank (+4.15%) and the other three majors all rising.

Other big gainers included Piraeus Port Authority, Lamda Development and OTE Telecoms.

Turnover reached €56.4 million.