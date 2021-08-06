leptos-starts-work-on-limassol-development

Leptos Group, the developer of Limassol Del Mar, is starting work on a second luxury project in the coastal town, the mixed-use Blu Marine.

The company announced it had awarded the construction contract of the three residential towers to the consortium of Iacovou Brothers and Zemco Construction, both with a track record in high-rises.

Prices start from €650,000 for one-bedroom apartments and €1.015 million for two bedrooms in full-serviced towers overlooking the Limassol Marina. The area has been dubbed “Europe’s New Riviera.”

Leptos has already awarded the construction of the Office Tower strategically located on the popular Franklin Roosevelt Avenue to Lakis Georgiou Construction, and work began on the foundations in June.

The master plan of the project was conceived by UK architects and engineers Benoy and Buro Happold and includes a 50-meter outdoor pool, 25-meter indoor pool, luxury gym and spa facilities, concierge services, restaurant, cafe and two parking levels.

Leptos recently announced the iconic Limassol Del Mar, a €400 million landmark development, is almost ready. [Financial Mirror]