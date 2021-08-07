ECONOMY

Sellers force stock index below 900 pts

The Athens Stock Exchange found itself under pressure from sellers and discounted positive news from abroad Saturday.

The ATHEX general index closed 1.09% lower, at 893.47 points. Blue chips lost 1.11% and mid-caps 0.87%. Banks, which had driven gains in previous days, fell 1.87%. Piraeus Bank was hit hardest, slumping 3.65%, with Alpha, National and Eurobank sliding 1.92%, 1.61% and 1%, respectively.

Construction group Ellaktor was the big loser among blue chips (4.25%), followed by power transmission operator ADMIE (2.3%). The only blue chips to head higher were Piraeus Port Authority and Motor Oil.

Turnover, at €35 million, was much lower than in previous sessions. On a weekly basis, ATHEX gained 0.59% and the bank sectoral index added 1.47%.

