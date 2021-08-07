sellers-force-stock-index-below-900-pts

The Athens Stock Exchange found itself under pressure from sellers and discounted positive news from abroad Saturday.

The ATHEX general index closed 1.09% lower, at 893.47 points. Blue chips lost 1.11% and mid-caps 0.87%. Banks, which had driven gains in previous days, fell 1.87%. Piraeus Bank was hit hardest, slumping 3.65%, with Alpha, National and Eurobank sliding 1.92%, 1.61% and 1%, respectively.

Construction group Ellaktor was the big loser among blue chips (4.25%), followed by power transmission operator ADMIE (2.3%). The only blue chips to head higher were Piraeus Port Authority and Motor Oil.

Turnover, at €35 million, was much lower than in previous sessions. On a weekly basis, ATHEX gained 0.59% and the bank sectoral index added 1.47%.