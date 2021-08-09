three-public-projects-get-going-after-delays

Following years of delays, several big public projects have either began or are about to.

After the new airport at Kastelli, southeast of Iraklio on Crete, where construction has already started, the northern part of the E65 highway and the first phase of Athens Metro Line 4 are next.

Two weeks ago, Parliament approved the E65 deal and project manager GEK Terna is getting ready to set up its work sites.

When completed, the 70.5-kilometer, €442 million project will also mean the completion of the 181.5-kilometer E65, which will significantly reduce travel time from central and southern Greece to the northwest.

As for the metro, the construction consortium Avax-Ghella-Alstom has started setting up its work sites.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and will last for the rest of the decade.