ECONOMY

Over 1,000 electricity poles burnt in Attica

over-1-000-electricity-poles-burnt-in-attica

More than 1,000 electricity poles have reportedly so far been damaged in the devastating wildfires that have ravaged northern Attica. 

Of these, more than 230 are in the suburb of Varybobi alone, according to Giorgos Adamidis, the president of the GENOP-DEI union representing Public Power Corporation employees. 

Speaking to Skai TV, he said that all the poles will need to be replaced, while adding that at least a week will be needed before power is restored to the affected areas.

Energy Fire
