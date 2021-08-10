DRV: German tourists not canceling Mediterranean holidays, despite fires

German tourists have shown no intention to cancel or change their holiday reservations in the European south and Mediterranean countries battling fires, a major German travel group said.

The German Travel Association (DRV), which represents both travel agents and companies, said the summer season is not lost and that bookings by German travel agencies, especially at the coastal ones, have been marginally affected.

DPA news agency reported that travellers to Greece and Turkey are interested in whether the areas they plan to travel to have been affected by the wildfires.

[ANA-MPA]