athex-rises-on-selective-stock-picking

The Athens Stock Exchange rose slightly and the benchmark closed in again on 900 points as investors bought certain blue chips and mid-caps. Turnover was weak, as is usual in August, but analysts believe that, barring a bearish mood in international markets, the ATHEX can continue moving upward.

The main index ended 0.46% higher at 897.15 points, blue chips gained 0.49% to close at 2,154.66 points, and mid-caps gained 0.25%. The banks’ sectoral index ended unchanged. Turnover was €44.73 million.

The top performing blue chips were aluminum and copper processor ElvalHalcor (2.41%), oil refiner HELPE (2.14%) and industrial conglomerate Mytilineos (2.14%). Holding companies Cenergy (3.72%) and Intracom (3.01%) and soap and cosmetics manufacturer Papoutsanis (2.7%) led the mid-caps.