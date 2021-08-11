insurers-to-fast-track-fire-claims

The Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE) announced Tuesday it will make it a priority to process the claims of clients living in areas impacted by the disastrous fires.

To register claims, the companies are setting up hotlines and “other, constantly open communications channels,” it said.

EAEE also said it will fast-track the processing and assessment of claims, as well as payments.

Where possible, companies will disburse down-payments to cater to the clients’ most pressing needs.

As is the case with every other disastrous event, EAEE will conduct a survey estimating total losses from the fires.

The association noted that it has long called for an integrated, countrywide claims payment system with public and private sector participation, and has acknowledged the increasing role of climate change in such disasters.