disbursement-of-aid-for-fire-victims-to-start-in-next-two-week

The Greek government will begin disbursing the financial support to people and businesses hit by the wildfires in the next two weeks, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday.

In comments made to Mega TV, Staikouras said that enterprises hit by the fires will be offered the first financial support up to 20% of their turnover.

The government has announced a series of relief measures such as suspension of tax and social insurance payments, financial support to unemployed, freezing payment of an special property tax and of a state loan offered during the pandemic.

[ANA-MPA]