united-group-acquires-wind-hellas

United Group, a leading provider of telecommunications services and media in Southeastern Europe, has reached an agreement with Crystal Almond Holdings Limited for the acquisition of 100 percent of Wind Hellas, Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Monday.

“I am excited about the agreement, which creates all the conditions for faster growth, systematic investments, better services for Greek consumers, and prospects for our people,” said the president and CEO of Wind Hellas, Nasos Zarkalis, according to the report.