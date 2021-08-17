ECONOMY

FAGE posts slight increase in profit

fage-posts-slight-increase-in-profit

Dairy company FAGE saw profits increase slightly, as well as sales, both in value and in volume, in the first half of 2021.

Sales reached $275.7 million, up from $260 million in the first half of 2020.

Sales in the United States reached $147.93 million and in Europe $127.76 million.

Gross profits gained 1.8%, to $108 million, operating profit dropped 4% to $35.8 million, pretax profit fell to $21.8 million from $25.3 million and net profit rose to $22.8 million from $19.8 million in January-June 2020.

