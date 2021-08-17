FAGE posts slight increase in profit
Dairy company FAGE saw profits increase slightly, as well as sales, both in value and in volume, in the first half of 2021.
Sales reached $275.7 million, up from $260 million in the first half of 2020.
Sales in the United States reached $147.93 million and in Europe $127.76 million.
Gross profits gained 1.8%, to $108 million, operating profit dropped 4% to $35.8 million, pretax profit fell to $21.8 million from $25.3 million and net profit rose to $22.8 million from $19.8 million in January-June 2020.